WHITEHALL – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park are seeking volunteers to help with a post-season cleaning of the caverns.
Volunteers in this event will get the chance to see the caverns up close as they work to reduce some of the impacts of visitors’ presence in the cave.
The project will be Saturday, Oct. 2, and will begin with an orientation at 9 a.m. at the main (lower) visitor center. Staff and volunteers will then continue to the cave, toothbrushes in hand.
During the season, algae, lint and dust have built up from thousands of visitors who have come to experience the cave, so it’s important to periodically clean the formations so they can continue to grow and change. Participants will help restore parts of the cave that have the most human impact. This follows other events happening nationwide as part of National Public Lands Day.
Volunteers are asked to bring a mask, clean gloves (these can be gardening gloves), a water bottle, a headlamp, and clothing that have never been worn in another cave or mine. This is a precautionary measure to reduce the spread of white-nose syndrome in bats. Volunteers with helmets or kneepads are encouraged to bring them as well. All cleaning supplies will be provided by park staff.
Those who would like to participate are asked to contact Zack Story as soon as possible. Please send an e-mail to zack.story@mt.gov before Sept. 25 with your name, the number of people you would like to bring, any food requirements you may have, and the equipment you will be bringing or may need.
