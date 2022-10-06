Debbie Funke

Rev. Debbie Funke poses for a photos while taking a break from packing up her belongings.

 Karen Davis

Last Thursday found the Belgrade News in Manhattan, interviewing the soon-to-retire pastor of Manhattan Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Debbie Funke is retiring after almost 30 years at the Manhattan church.

It was an autumn afternoon in Manhattan, with a lot of conversation about Jesus. That’s about as good as it gets.