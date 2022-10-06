Last Thursday found the Belgrade News in Manhattan, interviewing the soon-to-retire pastor of Manhattan Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Debbie Funke is retiring after almost 30 years at the Manhattan church.
It was an autumn afternoon in Manhattan, with a lot of conversation about Jesus. That’s about as good as it gets.
Funke grew up in Missouri, got her MDiv in California (Fuller Theological Seminary), and had a couple of short pastoral assignments in southern California before she landed in Gallatin County in 1993.
Her first day on the job?
“It was June 1993, Pentacost Sunday, and they didn’t have me lined up to preach the first Sunday,” Funke recalled.
She didn’t know it then, but she would spend the next 30 years in this town. (Speaking of preaching — simple math has her preaching about 1,470 sermons in her almost-30-years pastorate.)
Those three decades in Manhattan would see changes in the town, in the church — and in her own ministry.
Her first night in Manhattan, “I thought there was an earthquake,” she said.
Funke lived next to the train tracks; it was just the train.
“Back then four or five trains a day. Now, 20-plus. And I don’t hear them any more.”
Her first Potato Festival? “Maybe 60 people and 10 floats,” said Funke.
And the feelings of locals regarding outsiders invading the Treasure State?
“My first week I saw a bumper sticker; ‘Keep Montana Beautiful. Put A Californian On A Bus,’” Funke said.
So some things haven’t changed.
Manhattan Presbyterian formed as a congregation in 1897; the church building itself was erected in 1905. The congregation’s size mirrors small town Manhattan. This is not a mega- church. “I always say we’re a little church with a big God,” said Funke.
And a Presbyterian church in the midst of Little Holland and Dutch Reform territory? A distinction without a difference with these sibling denominations both coming out of the 16th century Reform tradition. She has pastored one of about five churches in Manhattan.
The town of Manhattan and this church went through a post-WII baby boom, and parts of the church now used for other things were all initially added as more classrooms for all those children.
Since the church was organized in 1897, it has had 30 pastors. As #31, Funke replaced the Rev. Bill Eaton, who was only at the church for a few years. In the 1970s the Rev. Paul Ryan served this congregation for 13 years, the longest-serving pastor before Funke came along. So Funke has earned her own place in Manhattan trivia — she’s both the first and the only woman pastor at Manhattan Presbyterian, and also the church’s longest-serving minister.
“I’ve grown to love our town. We’re part of the fabric of the community,” said Funke.
Funke shared an example: The church has a “Christmas Care Project” to supply families with groceries, toys, coats, school clothes — putting the practical in your spiritual Faith.
“My first year here, we helped two familes that year,” said Funke. “Last year, we had 54 families, and helped 199 people. We’re a small church; our resources are limited.”
That one example underlines the growth of a specific, practical ministry.
Before her ordination, Funke worked for the Girl Scouts and in child education.
“A lot of the emphasis here has been on children and youth, part of why I was called,”she said. “And I’ve got a degree in child ed.
“We have individuals who find it difficult to fit in in other situations ... some people get lost in the shuffle. We have different needs and life experiences. This church is a home. We are nothing special. A little Outpost in the Kingdom of God.”
In her tenure in Manhattan, she’s been the sole woman in the pulpit of any of the town’s churches.
The best part of being here?
“Just the joy of being a part of people’s lives in all situations. To be a part of the fabric of a small community,” said Funke. “The most challenging part of my ministry has been to be a representative of a female in ministry, to represent women in ministry with sensitivity. It’s critical to represent that office with dignity and kindness.”
She admitted she is “still amazed” at the lack of local female clergy in the Gallatin Valley.
“As progressive as Bozeman is ... I was at a (recent) meeting in Bozeman of local clergy, 38 people there,” Funke said. “And I was the only woman clergy.
“How has it affected my ministry? It’s given me a sense of calling, of ‘what else’ is possible. I stand in a very unique spot — I’m theologically more conservative (than many local churches), more Evangelical, but I don’t fit within their (those conservatives) practice of ministry. I’m an anomaly.
“If someone was to exclude me as a female pastor, they would miss how I am. And what a woman in ministry is all about. It’s a positive representative, to refresh the stereotype.”
And for the stereotypical conservative who might not believe women should be in the pulpit, who see her mere presence as a ‘red flag?
“I want to lower that flag a bit,” she joked. “I want the community to see the possibility of something different. I think I’ve achieved that.
“And there are some pastors here who don’t think women should be pastors but who are very warm towards me personally. Maybe I’ve moved the Valley forward a few inches. Open people to another possibility.
Did Funke intend to spend almost the entirety of her career at this one church? “Never intended to be here forever,” she said.
Years ago, the church suffered through a bit of an internal ‘upheaval’, which Funke and the congregation weathered. “Then, the years went by fast. What kept me here was the feeling of something more that God is going to do.
“This is a Mustard Seed Theology. God is a God of the small, the ordinary, the least likely. To see and appreciate God’s making something in the ordinary. People and their struggle.”
Talk about a congregation and its struggles and you easily segue into prayer. Prayer is itself mentioned 375 times in the Bible, depending on your translation, and is the main way us regular folk communicate with the Divine.
“So yes, this church has always put a high priority on prayer,” Funke added.
Funke mentioned recently looking at a 2011 church list of the households that at that time were a part of Manhattan Presbyterian.
“We had 48 households that year; 38 are no longer with us,” she said.
The makeup of Manhattan and this church mirrors national trends. Once upon a time, Manhattan was composed of people who both lived and worked in Manhattan, multi-generational Montana families. And people who always attended their local church.
Nationally, church attendance is down across all denominations and all locales. Manhattan is no exception.
“We have a lot of ‘Bozeman work-commuters.’ We have a lot of new people moving into Manhattan, but they are not necessarily checking out a church here. And the commuters are not community-oriented,” said Funke. “People long for community, but don’t have the time or the will.
“That’s what’s changed. It’s more challenging to connect, to get them in the pews. But we still have a mix of people.”
Funk continued: “It’s been God’s gift to me — to just be here and not expect bigger things. I’ve seen God at work in the lives of people. It’s brought me great joy. My ministry isn’t in size. It’s to be faithful in the little things. It’s upside down to the way the world figures things.
“It just deepened me. It’s such a story of the goodness of God. Big God — little church. What Christ has allowed us to be. I am a servant of the Lord, given the grace to be faithful.”
Her Manhattan ministry, in summary?
“It’s been awesome,” Funke said. “Never planned to stay this long. Have found actually more ways to minister in the community than I would have thought. It was a learning curve, and not all about my energy and dreams. Be the light in small places.”
The church’s website states: “By God’s grace we’ve been here a long time and don’t plan on going away any time soon.”
What’s next for Funke?
“I’m going to Dallas, Texas. That’s where God is pointing me; no shoveling snow.”
She’ll be helping her brother, who has an inner-city ministry in Dallas.
The Manhattan Presbyterian congregation is hosting a Retirement Party for Funke on Oct. 15 from 1-4 p.m. Her last Sunday in the pulpit will be Oct. 30 with worship service at 10:30 a.m.