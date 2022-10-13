Climate change, livability and veterans issues were big topics at Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s first in-person town hall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tester held the town hall at the new Public Safety Center in Bozeman Oct. 6. Close to 100 people were in attendance, and Tester fielded a variety of questions from the audience that touched on rising tensions around the globe, reproductive health, affordable housing and renewable energy.

