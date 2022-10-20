Absentee ballots are headed to voters in Gallatin County.
More than 62,000 absentee ballots were sent out Friday morning to voters throughout the county for the Nov. 8 general election, according to a release from the Gallatin County Election Office.
Those ballots should be hitting mailboxes this week.
Absentee ballots can be returned by mail. They can also be returned to the elections office at the Gallatin County Courthouse on 311 W Main St. in downtown Bozeman up to and including Election Day. On Election Day, they can be dropped off in person on Election Day at 11 polling places in the county. Ballots can also be dropped off at the drive-up box in front of the courthouse on Election Day, too.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for the Bridger Canyon Fire Station, which will be open from noon to 8 p.m.
The county elections offices recommended that voters sending their ballots in by mail should mail them no later than Nov. 1. Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received after Nov. 8 will not be accepted, according to the release.
People can still register to vote, too. The late registration period began Oct. 12, and prospective voters have to register at the courthouse. People can also register on Election Day — voters registered for the first time in Gallatin County on Election Day will be given a provisional ballot that will be counted on Nov. 14.
This midterm election cycle is filled with options for voters in the county, including a federal race, statewide race, countywide races, and ballot initiatives.
The race garnering the most attention is for the newly created western congressional district, which will send a second congressperson to represent Montana in Washington, D.C., for the first time in three decades.
That three-way race is amongst Republican Ryan Zinke, Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb.
Voters will also weigh on a pair of Montana Supreme Court races. Incumbents Jim Rice and Ingrid Gustafson are seeking another term on the bench against Bill D’Alton and James Brown, respectively.
Countywide races include the race for Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner’s seat between Jennifer Boyer, a Democrat, and Joe Flynn, a Republican.
Another is the battle for Gallatin County attorney, featuring Republican incumbent Marty Lambert against Democratic contender Audrey Cromwell.
Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad is seeking a second term against Republican challenger Marla Davis.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, a Republican, and County Auditor Erin Cox, a Democrat, are running unopposed for their respective offices.
Incumbent Matthew Henry, a Republican, is running against John Nielson, a Democrat, for Gallatin County superintendent of schools.
Sherwin Leep, Tony Thatcher, Loren Blanksma, Jason Camp, Thomas Hinz and Sarah Washko are all running for the nonpartisan conservation district supervisor positions, too.
Rick West and Bryan Adams are also running to keep their spots as justices of the peace.
The county is asking voters whether they want to fund the Gallatin Rest Home, and whether they want to add a pair of local option sales taxes to recreational and medical marijuana.
There is also LR-131, known as the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, which seeks voter approval to impose legal and financial penalties on medical providers that do not provide medically appropriate and reasonable actions to save the life of a baby. That includes infants born during an attempted abortion.
There are also numerous races for legislative seats in districts throughout the county. Montana House District races include Rep. Jim Hamilton, a Democrat, vying for House District 61 against Peter Bower, a Republican, and Steve Kelly, a Green Party candidate.
Democratic Rep. Ed Staffman, a Democrat, is seeking reelection in HD 62 against Republican challenger Marc Greendorfer. Rep. Alice Buckley, a Democrat, is seeking a second term in HD 63 against Republican Catherine Purcell.
Incumbent Rep. Jane Gillette, a Republican, faces lawyer Alanah Griffith, a Democrat, and Doug Campbell, a Libertarian, for HD 64.
Rep. Kelly Kortum, a Democrat, is running against James Cocco, a Republican, to keep his seat in HD 65.
Teacher Eric Matthews, a Democrat, is running unopposed for HD 66.
Incumbent Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, a Republican, is vying for another term in HD 67 against Democrat Elizabeth Marum. Rep. Caleb Hinkle, a Republican, is working on a second term against Democratic challenger Joe Hancock in HD 68.
House District 69 is a race among Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson, Democrat Rocky Hamilton and Libertarian Carl Mohler.
There’s also a handful of races for senate districts in the county, including Sen. Pat Flowers, a Democrat, against Republican Randy Chamberlin for Senate District 32.
Democratic Rep. Denise Hayman is attempting to make the change from HD 66 to SD 33, and will face Republican Adam Dewis. Newcomer Damion Lynn, a Democrat, will battle against Republican Shelley Vance for SD 34.