...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.
Hypothermia is possible if precautions are not taken.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Temperatures of -25F or less.
Until 345 AM MST Friday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Three Forks Chamber of Commerce names new board members
The Three Forks Chamber of Commerce recently elected two new members to its board of directors, according to board president Brooke Leugers.
Veronica Martinez, an individual member, and Fawn Venzor, from the Three Forks Library have joined the local business group's board. Ranee Berg, office manager of the Chiropractic Clinic. and Leann Bryant, co-owner of Hollowtop Heating and Cooling, were reelected to the chamber's board.
"We've got a full board, and all ladies," said Leugers.