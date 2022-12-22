The Three Forks Chamber of Commerce recently elected two new members to its board of directors, according to board president Brooke Leugers.

Veronica Martinez, an individual member, and Fawn Venzor, from the Three Forks Library have joined the local business group's board. Ranee Berg, office manager of the Chiropractic Clinic. and Leann Bryant, co-owner of Hollowtop Heating and Cooling, were reelected to the chamber's board.

