Three Forks is close to getting $4.15 million in federal aid to build a “mitigation channel” that could potentially solve the town’s flooding woes, and floodplain map headaches.

This is the town’s second go-around for the federal help. After getting turned down in July 2021, the town regrouped, worked with an engineering firm and reapplied for a different grant, a Flood Mitigation Assistance grant, which was suggested by the state Department of Emergency Services (DES).

