Three Forks is close to getting $4.15 million in federal aid to build a “mitigation channel” that could potentially solve the town’s flooding woes, and floodplain map headaches.
This is the town’s second go-around for the federal help. After getting turned down in July 2021, the town regrouped, worked with an engineering firm and reapplied for a different grant, a Flood Mitigation Assistance grant, which was suggested by the state Department of Emergency Services (DES).
Both grants were through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The monies that were denied in 2021 entailed a BRIC (Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities) grant.
Technically, the town doesn’t officially yet have the $4.15 million grant, Three Forks City Treasurer Kelly Smith told the Belgrade News.
“We are most likely to get the grant. It does look good,” she said.
Smith added that a manager at the engineering firm, Great West Engineering, said he’d never seen an applicant get this far into the process, only to be finally denied. Great West Engineering is working with FEMA’s Region 8 on the FMA grant’s second review.
If successful, the town will need to pony up the remaining 25 percent of the project cost. That will be discussed at the Sept. 27 Three Forks City Council meeting.
“We’re probably looking at $3 million from local property owners,” Smith said. About $1.5 million is the town’s percentage of the grant, and another $1.5 million for maintenance on the newly-built flood channel.
If the town gets the FMA grant, a constructed mitigation channel will take Three Forks out of the Jefferson Flood Plain. That is important for multiple reasons, according to Smith.
The grant will build a mitigation channel that captures floodwater and directs it back to the Jefferson River before it reaches Three Forks. Having floodwaters channeled around Three Forks potentially means the town will no longer flood, and that it can petition FEMA to change its soon-to-be updated flood plain map to reflect that.
That updated draft floodplain map moved large parts of Three Forks into the 100-year floodplain. It added 164 acres in Three Forks to the 100-year floodplain, i.e. property that has a 1 percent chance every year of flooding.
According to the town’s website, new floodplain maps from this project are not expected to be finalized for a while. Draft maps are available to start reviewing now, but the study and maps still need to go through a lengthy technical and public review process before being finalized. When finalized, new maps could have effects on some property owners in the mapped 100-year floodplains.
A big difference besides putting an end to the town’s concern regarding flooding — is that homeowners will no longer need flood insurance.
“That could save individual homeowners up to $2,500 a year,” Smith guessed.
Instead, they would pay “about $300” a year for Special Improvement District fees for maintenance on the channel. (Mowing, weeding, keeping it cleared out).
Many aspects of Three Forks’ future comes back to this grant, the flood channel, the new floodplain map, Smith continued.
Two-and-a-half years ago, “FEMA remapped the city,” Smith said. “And the new map put the majority of the east side (of Three Forks) in the flood way. You can build in a flood plain, but the flood way is a no-build zone. And we couldn’t get people to care. I think they were just numb. So, the council decided that we needed to do something.”
The city council started applying for flood mitigation grants. If successful, “this will open up a lot of the town for development, like behind the talc plant,” she said. “There is nothing planned there yet, but it would affect it. And the west side of town; a lot of that field is in city limits.”
Smith said the town should officially know about the grant by the first of the year.
“In a perfect world, and all the permits come through, construction on the mitigation project could start late the next year, or early 2024,” she added. “It’s just a channel; it should go relatively fast. Then by the end of 2024, we can petition FEMA to revise the flood plain map.”
Next, the city council will have to decide how to pay for the maintenance.
It won’t be mills added to the tax bill, but a special improvement district (SID), Smith said. But that could work in various ways — per property owner, per address. The city could let individual property owners pay off the 20-year SID all at once, “and save 20 years of interest.”
It will be discussed at the Sept. 27 council meeting, and “We’d loved everyone’s input. The official name of the project will be the Jefferson River Flood Plain SID,” Smith concluded. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at city hall.
Without the FEMA grant, taxpayers will be on the hook for the total cost of the project, about $5 million to $8 million.
“And the council doesn’t want to go down that road,” Smith said.
This current round of applying for grants started in the winter of 2020, when state officials said the yet-to-be-published flood maps put major parts of Three Forks right in the floodway. The current maps are outdated and incomplete, and the new data is based on an analysis of the entire watershed, officials said.
Earlier, Smith told the Belgrade News that the 2021 FEMA grants all went to states in coastal areas, and that 39 inland states received nothing. At the time, the town’s concern about reapplying for grants was that “We don’t know why we were turned down. DES doesn’t know either.”
Everything in Three Forks always comes back to that floodplain map. Smith said that that map revision covering Madison, Gallatin and Broadwater counties can’t be overstated.
“This one is a bigger magnitude than any map update Three Forks has ever had,” Smith said. Smith is Three Fork City Treasurer, and also its Floodplain Administrator. The new draft maps remove 2.8 acres from the old map — but add 153.9 acres to the floodway — land on which no new development will be permitted. Since the old map had none of the town in the floodway, the change is significant.
The state has been working with FEMA since 2016 on updating the floodplain maps. The current maps for the town are based on a 1980 study by FEMA, and a small detail study from 2004. In November 2020, state Department of Natural Resources officials told the city council that a 2018 hydrology study of the Madison and Jefferson river watersheds indicate “there is significant risk of flooding for the city.”
DNRC’s Nadene Wadsworth told the council in 2020 that the study showed that “during a 100-year-flood event, water is splitting off and going through the city limits and trying to make its way back to the Jefferson River. The new study is showing there is significant risk of flooding for the city.”
This is news that the town has never welcomed, because of its implications for future construction and economic development, and the possible financial burden for property owners. City officials historically have argues that the flood risk for Three Forks is minimal.
The original townsite was located north of the present day town, but the town moved in 1908, “because it didn’t flood over here,” then-Mayor Sean Gifford told the Belgrade News in 2019. Three Forks didn’t even adopt a floodplain map until 1980, when development finally became subject to regulations. At that time FEMA started requiring people to buy flood insurance if their properties were mortgaged. That rule still exists.
FEMA adopted new maps in 2011, but they were done off of hydrology studies from the 1930s. At the time the town hoped the new map would verify their contention that Three Forks didn’t flood.
Even off the 1980 maps, Three Forks was still able to opt out of a state requirement that structures be built 2 feet above base level elevation, according to Smith. Flood waters neared the town in the 1970s, but didn’t make it past the golf course. Prior to that, dikes were constructed to help keep floodwaters out of town, and they are still maintained by a dike district formed in 1974.