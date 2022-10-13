The town of Three Forks plans to pay for a local flood mitigation channel with a SID (Special Improvement District) and property owners have until Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. to formally protest the formation of that SID, according to Three Forks Treasurer Kelly Smith.
That protest must be in writing, and identify the property owned by the protestor.
“So far we’ve had no protests,” she told the Belgrade News this week. “And we’ve had 10 or 12 people come in to tell us they’re in favor of the SID.”
By law, more than 50 percent of the town’s property owners would have to formally protest to put the kibosh on the SID. That protest must be in writing, and identify the property owned by the protestor.
On Oct. 4, the city opted to mail all property owners a “notice of Intent” to create an SID, with a response deadline of Oct. 21.
Expecting any protests?
“Oh, I don’t know,” Kelly responded. “It’s a really good thing for Three Forks; that’s my thoughts on it.”
At the Sept. 27 council meeting it was unanimously decided to adopt a “one plan fits all” approach to financing the SID, Smith said. No members of the public protested at the meeting.
The council decided to charge all property owners as across the board, $194. Other options, all discarded, would have charged vacant lots, $100; commercial properties $400, and everyone else, $150.
Smith said there are 993 parcels in this potential district, “which includes most of the town, school properties and city properties.”
“This SID is for the Jefferson Flood Plain,” she continued, “the west side of town. People on the on the east side of town are still in the Madison Flood Plain, but this should bring that risk less, too.”
A few years ago the city learned that FEMA was remapping the Three Forks maps. That was not good news for the town — that remapping would put a large part of Three Forks in the official “Floodway” which would preclude any development.
In January 2022 Three Forks applied for FEMA funding to build a grass-lined flood mitigation channel and culvert crossing over U.S. Highway 2 to intercept flood waters west of town and divert them back to the Jefferson River without ever reaching the city limits. The city has not yet received official confirmation of winning the FEMA grant, but engineers hired to help with the proposal said that proposals that had gotten as far as the city’s had usually were successful.
“We are still waiting on officail word from FEMA,” Smith acknowledged. “There will be a lot of permits needed to get started, and then next year it will show up on tax bills. We can start construction late next year. The draft maps become official in the first six months.”
Three Forks may have some “slop over” here with the channel first OK’d, then the new maps coming out with the current floodplain reality on the map, then the city petitioning FEMA to change its floodplain status after the mitigation channel work is done.
The Council opted for a “one plan fits all” approach, Smith explained, so each parcel would pay no more than $193.66/year for the construction of the channel, and $20/year for maintenance (after construction).
“We say no more than, because the City may not need to borrow the full proposed $3,000,000,” said Kelly.
“The City is unsure how much of our own labor can be used towards ‘in-kind’ match of the construction, related easement acquisition, and incidental expenditures as defined by Section 7-12-4222, MCA.”
If you have not yet received your “Notice of Intent,” contact City Hall at 285-3431.
If there are written protests, the city council will hear them at the Oct. 25 city council meeting.