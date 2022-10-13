Investigations during Ryan Zinke’s time as Secretary of the Department of the Interior have been a major issue in the race for Montana’s new western congressional district.

Zinke has faced accusations of wrongdoing and dishonesty from both Republicans in June’s primary, and now from his Democratic opponent Monica Tranel leading up to November’s general election. They’ve pointed to two reports from internal agency investigators as well as the sheer volume of investigations, numbering from 15-20.

