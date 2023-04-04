Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has released details of the criminal charges being brought against former U.S. President Donald Trump. Bragg alleges Trump and his acolytes paid $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affairs and $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman to cover up a story about an alleged love child. 

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday after being indicted and arraigned. All the charges for filing false business records to cover up the hush money, according to the prosecutor’s office.

