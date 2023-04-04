Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump surrendered to authorities ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump surrendered to authorities ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has released details of the criminal charges being brought against former U.S. President Donald Trump. Bragg alleges Trump and his acolytes paid $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affairs and $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman to cover up a story about an alleged love child.
Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday after being indicted and arraigned. All the charges for filing false business records to cover up the hush money, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Bragg’s office said Trump, 76, falsified business records in connections to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels as well as others with “damaging information” in the run-up to the 2016 election and his victory over Hillary Clinton.
“During the election, Trump and others employed a ‘catch and kill’ scheme to identify, purchase, and bury negative information about him and boost his electoral prospects. Trump then went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws,” Bragg’s office said.
“Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct. As the Statement of Facts describes, the trail of money and lies exposes a pattern that, the People allege, violates one of New York’s basic and fundamental business laws. As this office has done time and time again, we today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law,” Bragg said in a statement.
Manhattan prosecutors said the alleged illegal activity and business filings occurred between August 2015 and December 2017. Some of the dealings allegedly involve American Media Inc. – a magazine and tabloid publisher now operating under the name A360 Media Inc.
“In one instance, American Media Inc. (“AMI”), paid $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman, who claimed to have a story about a child Trump had out of wedlock,” Bragg’s office said in a news release.
“In a second instance, AMI paid $150,000 to a woman who alleged she had a sexual relationship with Trump. When Trump explicitly directed a lawyer who then worked for the Trump Organization as Trump’s Special Counsel (“Special Counsel”) to reimburse AMI in cash, the Special Counsel indicated to Trump that the payment should be made via a shell company and not by cash. AMI ultimately declined to accept reimbursement after consulting their counsel. AMI, which later admitted its conduct was unlawful in an agreement with federal prosecutors, made false entries in its business records concerning the true purpose of the $150,000 payment.”
That woman is former Playboy model Karen McDougal who alleged an affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007. Trump denies wrongdoing.
The district attorney also referenced alleged hush money to Daniels, an adult film star, who alleged a sexual affair with Trump. The former president denies those assertions. There is also another potential criminal violation that Bragg's office did not disclose the details on Tuesday.
“In a third instance – 12 days before the presidential general election – the Special Counsel wired $130,000 to an attorney for an adult film actress. The Special Counsel, who has since pleaded guilty and served time in prison for making the illegal campaign contribution, made the payment through a shell corporation funded through a bank in Manhattan.”
Bragg’s office said Trump reimbursed his special counsel, Michael Cohen, financially after his 2016 White House and filed false business records to hide the activity. Cohen is now a foe of Trump.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all the charges in a Manhattan court on Tuesday, April 4. Trump claims the prosecution is politically motivated by Bragg, a Democrat.