Trump pleads not guilty to Espionage Act, classified documents charges at Miami arraignment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday, June 13, to federal criminal charges, including some under the Espionage Act, that he misappropriated and mishandled classified U.S. documents and obstructed a succeeding investigation brought by the Biden administration.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37-count indictment brought by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith and a Florida grand jury during a short hearing at the federal courthouse in Miami. The surreal scene marked the first time a former U.S. president has faced federal criminal charges. Trump is also the leading opposition candidate currently to U.S. President Joe Biden in the 2024 White House race.

Trump Classified Documents

Alina Habba, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, speaks outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump Classified Documents

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump is making a federal court appearance today on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Trump Classified Documents

People rally outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Trump Classified Documents

Police work outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Former President Donald Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

