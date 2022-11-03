Two women were killed in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 near Belgrade Oct. 27.
The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening at mile marker 294 about halfway between Belgrade and Manhattan.
Two women were killed in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 near Belgrade Oct. 27.
The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening at mile marker 294 about halfway between Belgrade and Manhattan.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office identified both women in a press release Friday morning. They were identified as Madalynn Raab, 25, of Bozeman and Brielle Papavero, 18, of Billings.
According to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol, Raab was driving the wrong-way in the eastbound lane of I-90.
Her car crashed head-on into a second car, driven by Papavero, which was driving east in the eastbound lane of I-90.
The two women were the only occupants of their cars, and were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to MHP and the sheriff’s office.
MHP Trooper Michael Gray said there were multiple 911 calls about the wrong-way driver, but it’s unclear why she was driving the wrong-way.
Both drugs and alcohol, on her part, are suspected to be factors in the crash, he said. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, he said.
Time to tidy up BelgradeIt’s that time of year again: Belgrade City yard waste clean-up day.
Nov. 16 & 17 are the days city crews and L&L Site Services will be collecting yard waste.
Put the yard waste where you would normally put your garbage cans for pickup.
Remember to not block the area with vehicles and trailers, so the garbage trucks can do their job.
Acceptable yard waste:
• Bound hedge and tree trimmings, no longer than 3-inches in length;
• And/or bagged plant and leaf debris.
Unacceptable items:
• Household items or garbage;
• Furniture, or liquids;
• White goods; tires, e-waste, batteries.
Crews will only pass by ONCE. Have your yard waste out by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
L&L Site Services is a local garbage service started in 2007 by Bozemanites. It’s motto is “Putting Service Back Into Garbage.”
— Staff Report
Belgrade High
to host career fairBelgrade High School will be holding a career fair in the Belgrade Special Events Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The school is seeking local businesses that are willing to share their career with students.
Businesses are invited to set up a booth to promote careers and education. The event is designed to be an introduction to various career opportunities for students.
For more information, contact Belgrade High Principal Shanna Smith at 406-924-2584 or ssmith@bsd44.org.
— Staff Report Retirement party to be held for Dr. McMurrayAfter 39 years Dr. Kyle McMurray, of Advanced Eyecare Associates, is retiring. McMurray has been practicing optometry for nearly 40 years and is a Montana Native.
McMurray joined Advanced Eyecare Associates in Bozeman and then opened a practice in Belgrade.
The retirement/appreciation party will be held Sunday, Nov. 20 at Tailored and Tied in Manhattan from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cake and light snacks will be served. Bring memories and laughter.
— Staff Report
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.