Two local churches were vandalized last week, with what Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer categorized as “anti-religious graffiti.”
Both the Living Waters United Methodist Church at 51 W. Cameron Bridge Road and the Belgrade United Reform Church, 17333 Frontage Road, reported criminal mischief to the sheriff’s office.
Living Waters was vandalized the night of Labor Day, Sept. 5, and reported it Sept. 6. Belgrade United Reform reported its vandalism Sept. 7.
Springer said the churches were both vandalized with pink and black spray paint.
Livings Waters, south of Belgrade at the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and Cameron Bridge Road, had the back of its building painted with the slogans “No One Can Be Saved”, “God Is Gay”, and “You will Crawl On Your Belly ... All The Days Of Your Lives ...”
The unknown vandals also painted a pentagram, the five-pointed occult star, on the church.
The Belgrade United Reform Church was spray-painted with “I Am Your God” and what looked to be a row of crosses. Ironically, the sermon that Sunday was from Zechariah 12, “This is the day when the Lord makes everything right.”
“A single event is just a single event,” Springer told the Belgrade News. “One is a data point; twice is a trend,” he said, referencing the two apparently related incidents. They have no suspects.
“These instances frustrate a sheriff,” said Springer. “Do they think sheriffs are not going to investigate church vandalism? They’re wrong.”
A Sept. 12 post by Marty Veltcamp on the Manhattan Facebook page stated that Living Waters “had installed better motion lights and will install cameras. It’s sure these vandals won’t just limit their hijinks to Belgrade. This is a heads up.”
“The public is encouraged to call 406-582-2131 with any information regarding suspect, witness or general information pertaining to the churches being vandalized,” said Capt. Dan McDonough. “There are no clear suspects at this time but the investigation will continue as more information is gathered.”
As of deadline, the Belgrade News had been unable to contact the pastors of the two churches.