Ukrainian army fires a captured Russian tank T-80 at the Russian position in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The West's move to send tanks to Ukraine was greeted enthusiastically from Kyiv, Berlin and Washington. But Moscow seemed to shrug. The Kremlin has warned the West that supplying tanks would be a dangerous escalation of the conflict and denounced the decision. (AP Photo/LIBKOS, File)

U.S. weapons and arms sales to foreign allies increased by $17 billion in fiscal year 2022 as Washington leads intensified NATO efforts to back Ukraine in the war with Russia.

The Pentagon announced Wednesday that total arms sales for FY 2022 totaled approximately $52 billion — a 50% increase from $34.8 billion in U.S. weapons shipments in fiscal year 2021.

