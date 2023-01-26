...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO
MIDNIGHT MST SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and
10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 20 degrees below zero on Saturday.
* WHERE...Meagher County Valleys, Gallatin Valley, and Madison River
Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to Midnight MST Saturday Night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may quickly freeze and become
extremely slippery Friday afternoon and evening as colder air
surges south and snow continues. Gusty northerly winds could also
cause areas of reduced visibility in blowing snow from Friday
night through Saturday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Ukrainian army fires a captured Russian tank T-80 at the Russian position in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The West's move to send tanks to Ukraine was greeted enthusiastically from Kyiv, Berlin and Washington. But Moscow seemed to shrug. The Kremlin has warned the West that supplying tanks would be a dangerous escalation of the conflict and denounced the decision. (AP Photo/LIBKOS, File)
U.S. weapons and arms sales to foreign allies increased by $17 billion in fiscal year 2022 as Washington leads intensified NATO efforts to back Ukraine in the war with Russia.
The Pentagon announced Wednesday that total arms sales for FY 2022 totaled approximately $52 billion — a 50% increase from $34.8 billion in U.S. weapons shipments in fiscal year 2021.
James Hursch, the director of Defense Security Cooperation Agency which administers U.S. arms sales, said Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and concerns about China have helped spur increased arms sales
"Perhaps most importantly, the understanding among our partners and allies that we're back in an age of great power competition," Hursch said. "They see what's happened in Ukraine. Central European countries, for example, are looking to get some of the same capabilities that have worked well for the Ukrainian army, and to increase their own capabilities for deterrence."
The U.S. deployed 42 defense advisors to 23 different countries through DSCA's Ministry of Defense Advisors program, according to the Pentagon.
"These are folks who are actually embedded in foreign governments to provide advice to countries, which could be about their procurement stuff, but could also be about helping set up a national security strategy," he said.
Hursch expects continued increases in U.S. arm sales. President Joe Biden and Congress approved a record-high $847 billion in December.
"When you look at our allies and partners, a lot of them have increased their defense budgets in recent years, or in the last year or so, in response to what's happened in Ukraine," he said. "I think we will continue to see strong demand signals because of that ... It's a little hard to tell exactly how much the increase will be, but I think it will be at least as strong as this year and probably a little higher."
That includes continued and increased U.S. and NATO military aid to Ukraine in the war with Russia. The U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Poland and the Netherlands are sending heavy battle tanks and armored fighting vehicles to the Ukraine as the war with Russia is poised to intensify.
The U.S. could sell more arms and weapons systems to Eastern European allies, according to the Pentagon.
"We have had those conversations," Hursch said. "In fact, in last year's foreign military financing budget, the State Department had a certain amount of money that was given out to help replace Soviet-era systems that might have been donated to Ukraine, and to help them buy Western systems in the future. So, there have been some of these conversations."
The U.S. has sent $26.7 billion worth of weapons systems, ammunition and other military aid since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Biden announced Wednesday the U.S. is sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Biden also said Ukraine will get “German Leopard 2 tanks, a German Patriot missile battery, Challenger 2 tanks from the United Kingdom, and AMX-10 armored fighting vehicles from France,” according to an announcement from the Pentagon and White House.
"This is about helping Ukraine defend and protect Ukrainian land. It is not an offensive threat to Russia," Biden said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies in Moscow —including Dmitry Medvedev (deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council — have warned increased U.S. and NATO aid could result in a wider conflict between nuclear powers.