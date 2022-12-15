Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden, right, standing with, Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, speaks during the opening remarks of a virtual White House town hall in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, on getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine this holiday season, especially for Americans ages 50 and older. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

The Biden administration is looking to increase door-to-door and neighborhood COVID vaccinations and is asking hospitals to try to vaccinate more patients before they are discharged after hospital visits and stays.

The U.S. government also wants to up coronavirus vaccination levels among those with disabilities and seniors (with those age 65 and older making up 74.7% of the more than 1.08 million COVID-attributed deaths nationally, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control).

