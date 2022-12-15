First lady Jill Biden, right, standing with, Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, speaks during the opening remarks of a virtual White House town hall in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, on getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine this holiday season, especially for Americans ages 50 and older. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Biden administration is looking to increase door-to-door and neighborhood COVID vaccinations and is asking hospitals to try to vaccinate more patients before they are discharged after hospital visits and stays.
The U.S. government also wants to up coronavirus vaccination levels among those with disabilities and seniors (with those age 65 and older making up 74.7% of the more than 1.08 million COVID-attributed deaths nationally, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control).
The White House released details of the U.S. government’s “COVID-19 Winter Preparedness Plan” Dec. 15.
The plan comes as public health officials and some doctors in Oregon, California and some other more politically progressive states call for indoor mask wearing and avoiding Christmas crowds over concerns about rises in cases of the coronavirus, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
President Joe Biden echoed those worries.
“COVID cases are rising across America as folks gather for the holidays. That's why, starting today, every household can order 4 free COVID tests to be shipped straight to your door,“ said Biden promoting a federal website where test kits can be ordered.
The U.S. government is also offering more free COVID tests to households during winter and Christmas holiday season as part of the seasonal push.
In an announcement, the Biden administration said it is calling on hospitals to increase efforts “to vaccinate their unvaccinated patients or make sure they are up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations before they are discharged, especially if they are heading to a nursing home.”
The White House and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Service want more hospitals to do more “district outreach” related to COVID vaccines to patients at their facilities.
The federal government is working to open up more mobile and pop-up mass vaccination sites, including in Los Angeles County where reported cases have increased.
The government is also increasing door-to-door COVID vaccination efforts in New York and Chicago with a focus on residents age 65 and older. An effort in Chicago looks to vaccinate as many as 10 people per household, according to the White House.
The Biden administration is also giving $125 million to community health centers and “aging and disability networks” to promote and administer coronavirus vaccines. That includes in-home vaccinations for older adults and people with disabilities, according to the White House’s winter COVID plan announcement.
The U.S. government has also said it is “pre-positioning critical supplies” from national strategic and emergency stockpiles — including N-95 masks, gloves and ventilators — to “strategic locations” around the country in case there is a surge in cases of COVID or other viruses.
“While COVID-19 is not the disruptive force it once was, the virus continues to evolve, and cases are on the rise again as families are spending more time indoors and gathering for the holidays,” the White House said in its winter plan annoucment.
The U.S. administration also wants more home health workers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians to be able to administer COVID vaccines.
There have been 3,610 COVID deaths reported in Montana, 8,892 in Oregon, 96,995 in California, 73,987 in New York and 83,195 in Florida where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants grand jury proceeding to look at COVID vaccine claims from pharmaceutical firms related to side effects.