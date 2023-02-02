The U.S. military says it has detected and is tracking a “high-altitude” spy balloon suspected to be from China.
The surveillance balloon has been above Montana, where the U.S. has intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles based.
The Pentagon publicly acknowledged the spy balloon on Thursday and said there has been previous surveillance balloon activity.
“The United States government has detected and is tracking a high altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now. The U.S. government, to include NORAD, continues to track and monitor it closely. The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground. Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information,” said Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder in a statement.
The balloon disrupted and grounded civilian flights at Bozeman Logan International Airport and sparked plenty of concerns about China from Montana Republicans.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said he received a briefing on the high-altitude balloon and tied the suspected balloon to U.S. privacy concerns about popular social media platform TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese tech company ByteDance.
“I received an informational briefing yesterday on the situation involving a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. From the spy balloon to the Chinese Communist Party spying on Americans through TikTok to CCP-linked companies buying American farmland, I’m deeply troubled by the constant stream of alarming developments for our national security," Gianforte said.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, has written Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking for information on the balloon and the U.S. response and voicing concerns about disruptions of airspace and potential surveillance of Malmstrom U.S. Air Force Base.
The base and Montana are home to a significant portion of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, called the balloon an invasion of U.S. airspace.
"It’s unacceptable to allow communist China to invade our airspace — this is another clear example of Chinese aggression. President Biden must start putting the American people first and recognize that China is a threat to our freedom, values, and way of life,” Rosendale said in a statement.
The U.S. military and Biden administration have opted not to shoot down the large balloon. The events come as the China continues to saber rattle against longtime rival Taiwan and the U.S. forged the return of military bases to the Philippines.
