United States China

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon, Nov. 3, 2022, in Washington. The U.S. is at a pivotal point with China and will need military strength to ensure that American values, not Beijing's, set global norms in the 21st century, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

The U.S. military says it has detected and is tracking a “high-altitude” spy balloon suspected to be from China.

The surveillance balloon has been above Montana, where the U.S. has intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles based.

Tags