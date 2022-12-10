Russia Ukraine War

A local resident leaves his home after Russian shelling destroyed an apartment house in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)

The U.S. has sent more than $19 billion in arms, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February.

The Pentagon announced Friday a $275 million U.S. shipment to Ukraine including rocket systems, anti-drone weapons, 80,000 artillery rounds and 150 generators.

