...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT
FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 5 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
A local resident leaves his home after Russian shelling destroyed an apartment house in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
The U.S. has sent more than $19 billion in arms, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February.
The Pentagon announced Friday a $275 million U.S. shipment to Ukraine including rocket systems, anti-drone weapons, 80,000 artillery rounds and 150 generators.
Russian bombing and drone strikes have knocked out power in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cites creating military and civilian challenges in Eastern Europe’s winter.
The Biden administration has sent more than $20 billion in arms and ammo shipments to Ukraine since taking office in 2021. U.S. military shipments have helped the Ukrainians stymy Russia President Vladimir Putin's invaders.
U.S. officials estimate there have been more than 200,000 deaths and injuries on both sides of the conflict.