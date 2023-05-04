People walk past a sign 'No fly zone' at the empty Red Square closed for Victory Parade preparation, next to the Moscow Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight. The Kremlin on Wednesday decried the alleged attack attempt as a "terrorist act" and said Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a trip to Kamchatka.
The U.S. Defense Department announced a new $300 million weapons and ammunition shipment to Ukraine as the war with invading Russia approach the 18-month mark.
The Pentagon said May. 3 it was sending missiles along with more ammunition and mortar rounds for rocket systems as well as heavy transport equipment.
The latest U.S. arms shipments were announced hours after the Russian government said two drones crashed near the Kremlin.
In a statement, the Kremlin said the drones were a “terrorist attack” and assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin from the U.S.-backed Ukrainian "regime."
“Russia reserves the right to take countermeasures wherever and whenever it deems appropriate” the Kremlin said in a statement.
U.S. officials – including White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, suggested the Kremlin drone attack might a be “false-flag” event perpetuated by Moscow.
Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. has supplied $35.7 billion in military aid to Kyiv.
That includes 35,000 grenade launchers, 200 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades, 10,000 anti-tank Javelin systems, 100,000 sets of personal body armor and helmets and 78 tanks and 109 Bradley fighting vehicles. U.S. allies with NATO have also been sending Ukraine tanks, armored vehicles and weapons.
The Pentagon has also supplied Ukraine with drones (including ‘unmanned coastal defense vessels), rocket systems, helicopters and artillery weapons and mortar rounds.