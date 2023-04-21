...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
The U.S. military released dramatic footage Wednesday of UFO over Mosul, Iraq last July.
The unidentified metal orb was spotted by a Pentagon drone over the Middle East on July 12, 2022. The footage was released during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing April 19.
“Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), shared a video that depicts an apparent silver, orb-like object cross the sensor’s field of view,” the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement on the UFO video. “This clip was taken by an MQ-9 in the Middle East, and while AARO assesses the object in the clip is not exhibiting anomalous behavior, the object remains unidentified. This video is a representative example of many of the cases AARO receives where there is limited data surrounding the observation. These cases are retained in AARO’s active archive pending the discovery of additional information/data that may lead to case resolution.”
The Pentagon office was also created last July to study Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).
Kirkpatrick, a physicist and high-level U.S. intelligence officer, heads the AARO group and told senators the Pentagon group is examining 650 unsolved UFO cases,
The orb over Mosul, which sits on the Tigris river in northern Iraq, is shown in 25-second video released by the U.S. Defense Department.
The release of orb video comes after U.S. fighter jets shot down UFO objects in February over northern Alaska, the Yukon Territory and Lake Superior. Those objects have not been officially identified by the Pentagon. The latter object was spotted over Montana in February and temporarily shut down some air space.
On April 15, a spiral appeared along with Northern Lights in the Alaska sky. Officials say the large spiral, which looked to be straight out of science fiction movie, was made by fuel dumped by a SpaceX.