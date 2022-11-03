BNSF Railroad

A BNSF Railway grain train departs Whitefish, in September 2019.

 Photo by Justin Franz

In the last three weeks, members of two different railroad unions have rejected the contract their leaders negotiated, reviving the possibility of a nationwide railroad shutdown as early as this month. A shutdown, sparked either by a labor strike or a lockout by management, would cost the economy upwards of $2 billion a day and bring trains to a halt in Montana and around the country.

While labor leaders say the contract their members are voting on is one of the most generous ever offered — with the largest wage increase in 45 years and a $5,000 bonus — there remains palpable frustration among workers over how the railroads are being run and how they are being treated.

