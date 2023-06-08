...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
county, Gallatin.
* WHEN...Until 615 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 312 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan, Church Hill, Amsterdam, Four
Corners, Bozeman Hot Springs, Gallatin Gateway, Menard,
Logan, Trident and Missouri Headwaters State Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Southwest Montana and portions of central Montana.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks
and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A weather system moving into the area from the southeast will
bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the region, with 0.25
inch to 0.75 inches expected to fall mainly this afternoon
into this evening. Embedded thunderstorms could also cause
localized rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. With
runoff down steep terrain, along with somewhat saturated
soils, these rainfall rates could lead to localized flash
flooding and debris flow.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
American Battle Monuments Commission hosts WWI unknown soldier burial at Oise-Aisne American Cemetery
The remains of an unknown American soldier from World War I discovered last year by a French undertaker were buried at the Oise-Aisen American Cemetery in northern France June 7.
The unknown soldier was buried with full military honors at the cemetery which is home to more than 6,000 U.S. soldiers who died in the “Great War” — which ran from 1914 to 1918 across Europe and into parts of the Middle East, Asia and Africa.