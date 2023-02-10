The U.S. military said it shot down a “high altitude” unidentified flying object (UFO) Friday off the Alaska coast.
The Pentagon and Biden administration confirmed the military action against the UFO Friday afternoon.
The shooting down of the yet to be identified flying object was ordered by President Joe Biden, according to John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.
According to the Associated Press, Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance.
The Pentagon was tight lipped about the object with U.S. officials avoiding the term UFO — with its connotations of alien life and science fiction — instead calling it as a “high altitude object” and as a "high-altitude airborne object".
A U.S. Defense Department spokesman said the object was the “size of a small car”. Biden called the Feb. 9 shoot down “a success” when asked about the object Friday. The takedown occurred at 1:45 p.m. Eastern / 11:45 p.m. Mountain, according to the Pentagon.
U.S. officials said they do not know the origins of the UFO, which defense officials said was unmanned. They also publicly said they don't know if the Alaska UFO is drone, another type of surveillance device or some kind of other object.
The Alaska incident comes after a China spy balloon also traveled over Alaska, Montana and other U.S. states before being shot down Feb. 4 over the South Carolina coast. F-22 jets were used to take down both the Chinese blimp and the small unknown object, U.S. officials said.
Montana is home to U.S. long-range nuclear missiles and Biden came under fire from Republicans — including Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and U.S.. Sen Steve Daines — for not shooting down the Chinese surveillance airship sooner.
Airspace in parts of Alaska was shut down because of the object.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said he was briefed on the mysterious flying object Friday morning.
“I appreciated the senior Defense Department officials who briefed me this morning on the sighting of this latest object. As I’ve been doing for the past week, including in a classified briefing with senior Pentagon officials yesterday, I strongly encouraged the NORTHCOM Commander this morning to shoot down this latest unidentified intrusion into Alaska air space. I commend them for doing so today," Sullivan said in a statement.
“As I reiterated with senior Defense Department officials yesterday, we need to reestablish deterrence with regard to Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party which believes they can willfully infiltrate American airspace whenever they want. That has to stop. The best way to do this is through the type of actions that we’ve taken today in Alaska and to publicly reiterate that we will be shooting down any and all unknown aircraft that violate our airspace," Sullivan continued.