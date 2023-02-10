Biden

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, right, speaks during the daily briefing with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, left, at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

The U.S. military said it shot down a “high altitude” unidentified flying object (UFO) Friday off the Alaska coast.

The Pentagon and Biden administration confirmed the military action against the UFO Friday afternoon.

