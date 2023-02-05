U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week.
Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China spy balloon and the decision to wait to shoot down the small airship until Saturday off the South Carolina coast
“I am genuinely concerned with the lack of transparency about the original Chinese Spy balloon and potential unexplained explosion above Billings. I have reached out to the Commanding Officer at Malmstrom Air Force base for details,” Rosendale said Saturday after social media video circulated showing potential
Viral videos showing what could be an aerial explosion or other strange occurrence are circulating on Twitter and other social media platforms.
Ok, so here’s what I just caught I few minutes ago out my window. I saw a jet go by so fast and then explosion in the sky. Holy crap! Billings MT. pic.twitter.com/swr8ERC6pf
The videos come after the China spy balloon was spotted near Malmstrom Air Force Base, the Montana installation is home to long-range U.S. nuclear missiles.
The city of Billings issued statements Saturday they had not received 911 calls regarding any explosions and that the state of Montana had also not received any notifications on that front.
“We are aware of the video shared on Twitter and claims of a “massive explosion” over Billings. However, our PD, Fire & airport have NOT been called to any incidents related to this video and there haven’t been any plane crashes picked up on radar,” the city said in one statement.