Gallatin County is lucky to have such an outstanding candidate for County Commissioner as Jennifer Boyer. Jennifer has spent much of her career working with stakeholders to create solutions for issues such as growth and development, drought, community engagement, river conservation, and trail and transportation systems.
She understands the intricacies of local government and the challenges facing families, farms, businesses, and communities and has worked tirelessly to construct solutions while building consensus with stakeholders. And by stakeholders I also include often overlooked communities like Manhattan, Three Forks, Churchill and others that are experiencing infrastructure problems due to rapid growth.
We need county-wide solutions that will work for rural areas as well as Bozeman and Belgrade. Jennifer is knocking on doors in all communities in Gallatin County and having conversations with neighbors about what matters to them.
Sure, some of the issues are difficult to tackle, like affordable housing, but Jennifer's experience in both the private and public sectors give her a tremendous advantage in understanding the complexities of the issues and seeking solutions that will benefit the residents of Gallatin County.
Jennifer is passionate about public service and it shows. I have witnessed her canvassing in rural communities like mine and she has a remarkable ability to make everyone feel heard.
I am confident that her experience will benefit all communities in Gallatin County. Jennifer has the energy and passion to create real solutions for our county. Vote for Jennifer Boyer on November 8.