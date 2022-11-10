Durban Poison

A batch of Durban Poison, a South African cannabis strain, flowers a humidity and temperature controlled pod at Soultonix on Jan. 27 in Four Corners.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Voters in Gallatin County have approved local option sales taxes on both recreational and medical marijuana.

Preliminary results released from the Gallatin County Elections Office after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning showed 30,296 votes in support of adding a tax to recreational marijuana to 10,522 votes against. On the medical marijuana side, 22,547 votes had been recorded in support of adding a tax to the product to 18,045 votes against.

