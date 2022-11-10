Gallatin Rest Home

The Gallatin Rest Home is pictured here on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/ Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Early results posted late Tuesday night showed voters approved a tax increase to support the struggling Gallatin County Rest Home.

Preliminary results released from the Gallatin County Elections Office a little 2 a.m. Wednesday morning showed that voters tentatively approved the measure, with about 63% of votes in favor of the levy.

