An amendment to the Belgrade City Charter to pay city council members a bit more stipend for their two meetings a month was defeated Tuesday 52% to 48%. The vote totals as of Wednesday afternoon had a total of 2,776 votes, and the amendment losing by 97 votes.
Maybe the measure could have used a bit more publicity, admitted Belgrade mayor Russ Nelson.
“We wanted more people, different people to come and run for the City Council,” he told the Belgrade News. “And we thought increasing the stipends the council gets might help. It’s tough to get people to run.”
Once upon a time, when Belgrade had a lot fewer people than now, the city council job paid nothing, Nelson continued.
“And then Bill Green, on the council a long time ago, said we should get paid something. Twenty-five dollars? Fifty dollars? And so it became $50 a meeting.”
The amendment would have doubled the stipend for the council members and mayor to $200 a month, $100 for each of two monthly council meetings.
“It’s hard on single parents, and anyone who needs to get child care,” continued Nelson. “That was the logic, to make it more enticing to serve.”
Nelson has been mayor for almost 20 years, and “When I started it, it was as a volunteer deal. I didn’t expect to get and I don’t need to get paid,” but to broaden the pool of people who might be interested in serving Belgrade, “we were interested in increasing the stipend.”