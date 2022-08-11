Thirty-four members of the Montana National Guard had their formal “deployment” ceremony Monday afternoon on the Belgrade High School football field, complete with a visit from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte.
The I-163rd Combined Arms Battalion left Tuesday for Fort Bliss, Texas for a couple months of additional training before being sent to Kuwait for a total deployment of about a year, Master Sgt. Michael Touchee, deputy Public Affairs officer, said.
The Belgrade bleachers held family and friends for the 20 minute ceremony. Before hand, Gianforte first made his way through four rows of soldiers, shaking the hands of each one.
“You make our state proud,” he said. “Thank you for stepping up. Thank you soldiers for answering the call.
“Behind each soldier is a supportive family. Thank you.”
He added: “Do our state and country proud. God bless each and everyone of you. God speed.”
The ceremony itself is the official good-by from the command, with the Governor on hand, explained Touchee.
“It’s the handshake out the door,” he said. “Lets them know we support them. They’re going overseas and leaving their families behind. They should know we’ll take care of their families. We have a program with loans and grants for just that.
“The Army is a big family and we take care of each other.”
The I-163rd has a history stretching back to 1884-87 when it was first organized from the Montana National Guard to the 1st Regiment of Infantry. It served in the Phillipines for the Spanish-American War (mustered out in 1899) and along the Mexican border with the Pancho Villa Expedition (mustered out 1916). It was first headquartered in Helena (1924), then relocated to Billings (1939) and bounced around between Bozeman and Belgrade.
During WWII the 163rd formed part of the 41st Infantry Division, which fought through the Pacific during the War. The Regiment was inducted into the Regular Army in September 1940, and was sent to Camp Murray at Fort Lewis, Wash.
This week’s deployment is part of a continual rotating deployment of different segments of the I-163.
“We have the 163rd in Missoula, Helena, Belgrade, Billings,” said Touchee. “It’s huge. And this is just the infantry part.”