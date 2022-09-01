Yellowstone National Park is suspending its day-use ticket requirement for visitors who want to drive the 6 mile route between Tower Junction and Slough Creek. Staff made the decision after they determined that day-use capacity can safely increase along the road corridor.
The change means that starting on Sept. 8, visitors will no longer need a day-use ticket to drive the approximately 10 mile road segment, which is the only open portion of the Northeast Entrance Road.
Park staff wrote in a news release that the day-use tickets were a piloted attempt to expand access within the northern chunk of the park following historic floods in mid-June. Monitoring has revealed that the route can handle increased vehicular capacity.
Officials are reminding people that the Tower Junction to Slough Creek corridor leads to a dead-end, and turnaround opportunities along Slough Creek Campground Road are limited for larger vehicles.
Because of significant damage caused by historic floods on June 13, major repairs are underway along the Northeast Entrance Road between Lamar Valley and the barrier near Warm Creek. The closure is expected to last until Oct. 15.
While visitors aren’t allowed to drive into the park from its north and northeast entrances, people leading approved commercial tours can. Members of the public who want to hike or fish can ride bicycles or walk into Yellowstone using both routes for a very short distance.
People can travel 1 mile to the Rescue Creek Trailhead from the park’s north gate, and they can travel 2 miles to the barrier at the Warm Creek area from its northeast gate.
Around Yellowstone’s north entrance by Gardiner, crews are in the midst of improving Old Gardiner Road. They want to establish a temporary route for vehicles to access Mammoth Hot Springs. The June flooding washed away segments of the North Entrance Road.
The construction is expected to continue until Oct. 15, and only approved commercial tours operators are allowed to drive along Old Gardiner Road during specific time windows. Contractors are aiming to complete the work before winter sets in.
Closer to Cooke City/Silver Gate, multiple trails and backcountry campsites in Yellowstone are closed along the Northeast Entrance Road corridor because of flood damage.
People should check Yellowstone’s Backcountry Situation Report for more details. Slough Creek Campground is closed for the season.