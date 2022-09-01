Slough Creek

The Slough Creek area of Yellowstone National Park is shown in this photo from July 8.

 Jacob W. Frank/NPS

Yellowstone National Park is suspending its day-use ticket requirement for visitors who want to drive the 6 mile route between Tower Junction and Slough Creek. Staff made the decision after they determined that day-use capacity can safely increase along the road corridor.

The change means that starting on Sept. 8, visitors will no longer need a day-use ticket to drive the approximately 10 mile road segment, which is the only open portion of the Northeast Entrance Road.

