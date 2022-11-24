MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — Yellowstone National Park announced today that the human foot found in Abyss Pool, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, belonged to Il Hun Ro, a 70-year-old male from Los Angeles, California. Yellowstone law enforcement officers received the positive identification based on DNA analysis in the last three weeks and notified the family.
In August 2022, staff discovered part of a foot in a shoe floating in the well-known thermal feature and an investigation led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers began. The investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool, and no foul play occurred. Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown.
This investigation has concluded, and the park has no additional information to share.
Yellowstone would like to thank the investigating national park rangers and special agents, Teton County (Wyoming) Coroner’s Office, Teton County (Wyoming) Search and Rescue, and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation for their assistance in the investigation.
Montana State School of Music to host series of holiday concerts
BOZEMAN – The Montana State University School of Music will host several holiday concerts during the first week of December.
The annual “Noël!” holiday concert featuring three MSU choirs and the MSU Symphony Orchestra will take place Dec. 2 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 220 West Main Street in downtown Bozeman. There will be two performances that evening at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance through Tickets West or by calling 406-994-CATS.
Three MSU jazz ensembles will perform a holiday jazz concert on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. “Big Band Jazz Holidays” will feature MSU’s One O’clock Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Workshop Band and Traditional Jazz Combo, all led by Director of Jazz Ensembles Ryan Matzinger. The concert will be in Inspiration Hall inside Norm Asbjornson Hall, and tickets will be available at the door. General admission is $10 and student tickets are $5.
The annual MSU Madrigal Dinner will hold three performances, also during the first week in December: two on the MSU campus on Dec. 3 and 4, and one in Big Sky on Dec. 5. Concert and ticket information can be found at montana.edu/news/22483, by visiting the Bobcat Ticket Office or by calling 406-994-CATS.
Three Forks Fun Run
The Three Forks Turkey Run will be held Thanksgiving Day beginning at 9 a.m. at the high school track. The event is a 5K run, but participants can also walk, skip, wattle, bike or whatever.
The event is free and all ages are welcome. There will be a donation bucket for the Three Forks Cross Country team.