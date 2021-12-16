Allen James Ruiz, 62, died Nov. 14, 2020, in Chula Vista, Calif.
He was born Sept. 23, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio. He attended high school in Casper, Wyo., and graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula.
His Montana friends would remember him from his employment at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. He remembered working at the Chronicle on the day in 1984 when the infamous “mountain men” kidnapped a local athlete in Big Sky, and suddenly Bozeman was in the national news. He also worked building trailers at Gallatin Homes and working at Mills Repair, both in Belgrade.
He first came to Montana from Wyoming to attend the Anaconda Job Corps. When he died, he was a longtime employee of Spectrum TV in the Chula Vista, Calif., area.
His mother remembers that when he was born, the song “Alley Oop” was popular. Allen so loved it that when he became a father, he named his daughter Ally after the song.
He is survived by his wife, Jade Ruiz; daughter Ally Ruiz of North Carolina; sons Sheldon Moffett of Boulder, Mont., and Dustin Moffett of Iowa; his mother Jeanette Auteri of Belgrade; father Larry Ruiz of Casper, Wyo.; brothers Mark Crellcom of Hemet, Calif., and John Haag of Columbus, Ohio; and sister Sheyenne Riese of Los Angeles, Calif.
