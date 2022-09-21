Andre James Brown
On Sunday, September 12th, Andre James Brown, a beloved son, brother, father, friend, and fiance, passed away unexpectedly. He was just 40 years old.
Andre was born December 22, 1981, in the small town of Fairfax, Vermont, to James and Lorraine Brown.
Andre grew up on open fields, dense backwoods, and winding country roads. He jumped and raced snowmobiles on local trails and loved ice fishing Lake Champlain with his buddies. Andre had fond memories of rallying dirt roads with his little sister. His childhood best friend, and younger brother, Eric, was always the chosen “partner in crime.” He enjoyed bucking firewood and chasing whitetail with his father and brothers. None of which was possible without his mothers beloved home country cookin’.
Andre’s openness among family and friends paved the way for many interesting, funny, and unforgettable comments and conversations. He was no stranger to fun, pranks, and pushing limits. He played an important role in a very tight knit, extraordinarily unique family, and always did it with a smile. Or at least a big, sh-- eatin, grin!
Andre attended, and proudly graduated from, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax. Class of 2000! Shortly after graduation, Andre moved to Bennett, Colorado, where he further displayed his amazing work ethic.
He was an employee of AGL Construction Company in Denver and excelled in operating large equipment. Always one hundred percent dedicated, he soon became a foreman and ran his own crew.
Colorado was home to many things for Andre, but none more special than the birth of his beautiful daughter Emily. He was a proud father to say the least.
Andre eventually made his way to Belgrade, Montana where he lived, loved, and worked for nearly twenty years.
He created a name for himself at CK May Excavating before finding a true home at High Country Paving. It is here where his engaging temperament and “all in” attitude helped transform this every day job into a lifelong career. He made many friends, and thrived in the family atmosphere, all while mastering his profession. Andre was an employee all companies dream of.
From the high mountain lakes and world class rivers, to open fields and majestic ranges, Andre cherished all that this Big Sky Country had to offer. He was a seasoned angler and hunter, but an even better hunting and fishing partner. Surrounded by his family, camping was always high on the list of epic adventures. With his fun, unselfish, helpful disposition, Andre made the great outdoors a special place for friends and family to spend quality time with him.
Andre walked in boots no man could fill, and carried his burdens effortlessly. He exemplified bold character second to none, and leaves a lasting impression of true professionalism, lighthearted charm, and humbled pride. He will be greatly missed, and always remembered.
Andre is survived by his fiancé, Cassie Howard and her children Carli and Camus; his daughter, Emily Brown; and his parents, James and Lorraine Brown. He is also survived by his brother, Eric Brown and his nephews Sean and Ryder; his sister, Heather (Justin) Molm and his nephews Vincent, Beckett, Sullivan and Cooper; his brother, Lee Brown (fiancé Rachel Henning) and his nieces and nephews Milly, Evelyn, Sam, and Thea.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Cassie Howard, 98 Stiles Avenue #12, Belgrade, MT.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com