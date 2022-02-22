Callahan

Arthur Paul Callahan, Sr., 87, of Belgrade, passed away Feb. 19, 2022. He was born March 4, 1934, in Stigler, Okla., to Kelsey H. Callahan and Gerty Delma (Porter) Callahan.

Arthur was a truck driver for 62 years and lived in Stigler, Okla., California, Colorado, Texas, and Billings and Belgrade, Mont. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the guitar, and singing. He will be remembered most for being a great companion.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a daughter. He is survived by his wife, Helen; children, lost twin and Sharon Freind of Mansfield, Ohio, twins Carolyn Bond and Maryln (Mark) Lopez of Visalia, Calif., Vivian (Shane) Fry of McCloud, Okla, twins Rusty (Lyn) Callahan of Hugoton, Kan. and Paula (Luey) Opreza of Bullhead City, Nev., Brenda (Junior) McVey of Marrilton, Ark., Fay (Michael) Galindo of Lawton, Okla., Darrell (Stacey) Asay of McGill, Nev., Janet (Paul) Stoffel of Belgrade, Richard (Pearl) Asay of Belgrade, and Charles Asay of Belgrade; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, livestreamed at https://youtu.be/7NFuGW9qadI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

