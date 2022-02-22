...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Temperatures of -25F or less.
Until 900 AM MST Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to drop below -20F after midnight. The
forecast low is expected to be -30F.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Arthur Paul Callahan, Sr., 87, of Belgrade, passed away Feb. 19, 2022. He was born March 4, 1934, in Stigler, Okla., to Kelsey H. Callahan and Gerty Delma (Porter) Callahan.
Arthur was a truck driver for 62 years and lived in Stigler, Okla., California, Colorado, Texas, and Billings and Belgrade, Mont. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the guitar, and singing. He will be remembered most for being a great companion.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a daughter. He is survived by his wife, Helen; children, lost twin and Sharon Freind of Mansfield, Ohio, twins Carolyn Bond and Maryln (Mark) Lopez of Visalia, Calif., Vivian (Shane) Fry of McCloud, Okla, twins Rusty (Lyn) Callahan of Hugoton, Kan. and Paula (Luey) Opreza of Bullhead City, Nev., Brenda (Junior) McVey of Marrilton, Ark., Fay (Michael) Galindo of Lawton, Okla., Darrell (Stacey) Asay of McGill, Nev., Janet (Paul) Stoffel of Belgrade, Richard (Pearl) Asay of Belgrade, and Charles Asay of Belgrade; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, livestreamed at https://youtu.be/7NFuGW9qadI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.