...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Fog with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Until 815 AM MST Tuesday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Periods of light snow. Additional snow accumulations
up to an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest, and west central Montana.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads and areas of poor visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while driving.
David “Big Dave” Edward Metcalf, 63, passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 22, 2022.
He was born in Beach, N.D., on July 25, 1958, to John Lloyd Jr. and Virginia (Scott) Metcalf.
Dave married Gail Liles Nov. 3, 1978, in Glendive, Mont. They welcomed their first child, Ryan David Metcalf, on Feb. 5, 1980. They moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, in the early ’80s, where they later welcomed two daughters, Tara and Jodi.
Dave owned and operated his own truck and enjoyed traveling the country and meeting new people. Dave could talk to anyone and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed paddle fishing in Glendive. Hunting and fishing were some of his favorite pastimes. He loved having grandchildren and teaching them to cook, fish, and enjoyed watching Westerns with them.
Dave is survived by his parents, John and Virginia Metcalf; his children Ryan David Metcalf, Tara Metcalf (Eric Prosienski), and Jodi (Randy) Dyk; grandchildren Kylee Metcalf, Keagon Metcalf, Lily Dyk, Ethan Robins, Kinlee Cook; and five bonus grandchildren, Tyler Dyk, Hailey Dyk, Keira Prosienski, Kylie Prosienski and Lucas Prosienski; sibling, Elizabeth Post, Daniel Metcalf, Tamara Metcalf, Loreen Hajek and Estella Feiock; and various nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, John Lloyd Sr. Hildagard (Samuels) Metcalf, and Arche and Estella (Stephens) Scott.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at The Bridge in Belgrade, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m.
Flowers and monetary donations may be sent to The Bridge in Belgrade, Mont., in honor of David Edward Metcalf.