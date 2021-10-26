Dean Gerald Douma, 56, passed away Oct. 3, 2021, at his home after a short battle with liver cancer. His family was at his side at his passing.
He was born in Bozeman, Mont., Aug. 7, 1965, to Pete and Eva (Sobrepena) Douma and was the eldest of three boys. Growing up southwest of Belgrade, he attended Belgrade Schools and was part of the family business of construction and concrete. He enjoyed fishing and hunting like a true Montanan. He was fiercely loyal to family and friends.
He served his country with pride in the U.S. Army from November 1985 until June 1993. During his service, he met his wife, Jeanette Laffoon. After spending a short time in Fort Rucker, Ala., he was stationed in Korea as an air traffic controller. He completed his service in Alabama. That's where he and Jeanette began their family of two boys. After moving to Oklahoma, he started his nearly 27-year career building tires for Goodyear.
Dean is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jeanette; sons Joshua R. and Zachary T.(fiancee, Kanesha); parents Pete and Eva Douma; brothers Darren E. and Duane D. Douma; nieces and nephews Haleigh K.(Kacie), Zander L., Natasha, Nathanial; mother-in-law Cynthia Laffoon; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and family spread across the country in Missouri, Idaho, Montana, California and Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dave (Emily) Douma, C.B. (aka) Tom, (Margaret) Sobrepena, and uncles Thomas B. Sobrepena, Dave Douma, David Dykstra.
Funeral services were held in Lawton, Okla. They were live-streamed and may be viewed at: www.beckerfuneral.com home page, YouTube, or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page. Placement of his urn will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery at a later date.
