...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Low elevation snow 1 to 3 inches, 4 to 6
inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. With accumulating snow on
Raynolds pass and Bozeman Pass.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to Midnight MDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
ROSE, Adolf Farrell. Born Jan. 29, 1937, in Texas; died March 18, 2022. Spent summers of his youth working at the Old Climbing Arrow Ranch in Three Forks. Moved to Three Forks in 1960 to show registered Herefords; began his own cattle ranch. In 1964 took a job at the Whitehall State Bank and moved his family, cows and horses to Whitehall. Buried in Forestvale Cemetery in Helena.
ELLIOT, Ronald Eugene. Born May 21, 1948, died March 21, 2022. Real estate broker in Three Forks for 23 years until he retired in 2019. Memorial planned in Three Forks in June.
YOUNKIN, Wilma Hagaman. Born May 31, 1935, died March 22, 2022. Moved to Whitehall in 1964, then to a Manhattan ranch. Elected Montana LPN of the Year circa 1972.