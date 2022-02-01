DALBEY – Visitation for Tim Dalbey will be Friday, Feb. 4, 5 to 7 p.m., at Dokken-Nelson. Funeral Services will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2 p.m. at Dry Creek Bible Church, followed by interment at Dry Creek Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE TIME CHANGE.

FLIKKEMA – Visitation for Henry Flikkema will be Feb. 11, 5 to 7 p.m., at Dokken-Nelson. Visitation will also be Feb. 12, 9:30 to 10 a.m., at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. back at the church.

