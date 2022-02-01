...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and very cold wind chills. Additional snow
accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, with localized amounts
approaching 5 inches in the mountains and northerly upslope
favored regions. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Until 100 AM MST.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
DALBEY – Visitation for Tim Dalbey will be Friday, Feb. 4, 5 to 7 p.m., at Dokken-Nelson. Funeral Services will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2 p.m. at Dry Creek Bible Church, followed by interment at Dry Creek Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE TIME CHANGE.
FLIKKEMA – Visitation for Henry Flikkema will be Feb. 11, 5 to 7 p.m., at Dokken-Nelson. Visitation will also be Feb. 12, 9:30 to 10 a.m., at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. back at the church.