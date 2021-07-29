KLOMPIEN – Lois Klompien, 91, of Manhattan passed away Wed, July 21. Services were held Mon, July 26.
DUNBAR – A Memorial Service for Helen and Erwin Dunbar will be held at 11:00 A.M. on July 30, at Bozeman United Methodist Church. Graveside Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on July 31, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings. If you so choose to, Memorial Gifts may be given to Scout Troop #679, c/o Jill Therrien, 702 Hyalite View Dr., Bozeman, MT, 59718.
WARD – Thomas Ward, 67, of Manhattan passed away Fri, July 23. A public reception will be held Sat, July 31, 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. at 541 Pioneer Crossing Blvd. in Manhattan. A private family Graveside Service will take place.
PICTON – A Graveside Service for Dr. Harold D. Picton, 88, will be Sat, July 31, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at Bozeman United Methodist Church at 11 A.M.
ORIET – William “Bill,” 93, of Bozeman passed away June 12, 2021. A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 P.M. on August 11 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. The family requests that any attendees who are not fully vaccinated please wear a mask. www.dokkennelson.com
HUBER – Joseph Huber, 102, of Manhattan passed away Sat, July 24. Services will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
