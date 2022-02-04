Eldon Walter Ackerman, 91, of Belgrade, Mont., passed away Feb. 1, 2022.
Eldon was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Glentana, Mont., to Theodore and Rose Ackerman. He worked as a telegrapher for the Great Northern Railway before entering the Air Force in 1951. After his four-year hitch of military service at Williams Air Force Base in Mesa, Ariz., he returned to Bozeman and attended Montana State College. He met and married Alice VanHoorn on June 28, 1956, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman. They moved to the family farm east of Belgrade in 1957.
He is preceded in death by his wife Alice in 2016, daughter-in-law Darcy (Tim’s wife) in 2017, his parents, brothers Theodore and LeRoy, and sisters Madeline and Dorothy.
Survivors include son Anthony, daughter Colleen (Gary) Nelson, son Gregory, son Timothy, son Thomas (Sherry), daughter Janine (Karl) Mahn, and daughter Barbara. Also surviving are six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Eldon’s brother, Maurice (Wanda) also survives.
Eldon was a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was loved by all and will be truly missed.
Cremation has been completed. A visitation, rosary, funeral mass, military honors and burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Eldon requested that memorials be made to the charity of your choice.