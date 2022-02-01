...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and very cold wind chills. Additional snow
accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, with localized amounts
approaching 5 inches in the mountains and northerly upslope
favored regions. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Until 100 AM MST.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Florine Anne (Pate) Thorson, much-loved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin to her family, passed away Jan. 28, 2022. She was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Richfield, Idaho.
Florine had a great spirit for life! She could argue with you even if she was right or wrong.
Florine was preceded in death by her parents Floyd M. Pate and Bernice E. Pate, stepdaughter Michelle Hansen Martin, and brother-in-law Don Voelker.
Florine leaves behind her children Kevin B. Hansen, Melissa A. Hansen, and Jerri L. Holbein; sister Mary Pate Voelker; grandchildren Krystine L. Hansen, Stefan Hansen, and Reece Hansen; great-grandchild Ava L. Hansen; nephews and family Todd Voelker (Megan) and Eli, Troy Voelker (Sarah) and Mason and Logan, Tyler Voelker (Sybil) and Malachi and Zelda; and many loving cousins. Special mention to Linda Banks, Donna Sipe, Ronnie Sipe and her aunt Alice Hartley, and memories to all of the family reunions at the farm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated in helping with the expenses: Melissa Hansen, 181 W. Magnolia Drive, Belgrade, MT 59714.