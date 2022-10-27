MAUS – Linda Maus, 69, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Mon, Oct 24. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Oct 29, 11 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church.

LANPHEAR – Shawna Lanphear, 65, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Oct 20. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A memorial service will be held next spring.

