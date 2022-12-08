COX – A Celebration of Life for Justin Cox will be Sat, Dec 10, 1 to 4 P.M. at the Bozeman American Legion Post #14.

HOLLAND – Allyn “Sonny” Holland, 84, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Dec 3. A Celebration of Life will be Dec 13, 11 A.M. at MSU’s Strand Union Ballrooms.

Tags

Recommended for you