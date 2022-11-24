AMENDE – A Celebration of Life for Edward Amende Jr. will be Dec 17, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

KUHS – William “Bill” Clarence Kuhs, 84, of Bozeman passed away Nov 17. Funeral Services will be Dec 6, 10 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel in Bakersfield, CA.

