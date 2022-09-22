MATLAND – Carol Matland, 77, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, Sept. 15. A Visitation will be Oct. 1, 1 to 2 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson followed by a Graveside Service at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

JUHNKE – Charles Juhnke, 66, of Whitehall passed away Sunday, Sept 18. A Memorial Service will be Oct. 2, 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson.

