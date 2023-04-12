RIGGS — Michael Riggs, 72, of Belgrade passed away Thursday. April 6. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, April 11, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

OLSEN — Hazel Olsen, 96, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, April 5. A Celebration of Life will be held May 19, 11 A.M. at Gallatin Gateway Community Center.

