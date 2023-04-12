...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, with 4 to 8 inches over the Bear's Paw Mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be difficult and
visibility at times could be below one half mile. Isolated power
outages possible due to the heavy wet snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be most impactful during the
nighttime and morning hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
RIGGS — Michael Riggs, 72, of Belgrade passed away Thursday. April 6. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, April 11, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
OLSEN — Hazel Olsen, 96, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, April 5. A Celebration of Life will be held May 19, 11 A.M. at Gallatin Gateway Community Center.
GORMAN — Scott Gorman, 63, passed away on Dec 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life is to be announced at a later date.
ROGEL — Michael Rogel, 39, of Bozeman passed away on Monday, April 3. Services will be announced.
BRUHN — Darold Bruhn, 89, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, April 5. A Memorial Service will be Thursday, April 13, 2 P.M. at Dry Creek Bible Church.
FRANCE — Gary France, 84, of Belgrade passed away Sunday, April 9. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, April 18, 2 P.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church, Bozeman site. The reception and celebration will follow at the Hilton Garden Inn.