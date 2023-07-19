SOULE (YPMA) — A memorial service will be held for Denise Lyn Soule on Saturday, July 29th at 11:00 at the Dry Creek Bible Church: 8465 Dry Creek Road in Belgrade. A reception will immediately follow.

THRASHER — A Celebration of Life for Scott Thrasher will be July 22, 11 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church. An Open House potluck for “Hoot” will be July 23, 2 to 7 P.M. at Rockhaven Camp.

