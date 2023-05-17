Funeral notices
SHYNE — Merry Shyne, 91, of Bozeman passed away Mon, May 15. A private family Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, McCone, Meagher, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 0900AM 5/18/2023 An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Miles City and Malta are Very Unhealthy As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Flathead Valley are Unhealthy As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Helena, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Havre, Libby, Lewistown, Billings, Sleeping Giant, Great Falls, and Thompson Falls are Moderate When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
LANPHEAR — A Celebration of Life Reception was held for Shawna Lanphear on Wednesday, May 17, at Dokken-Nelson.
LOTERBAUER — A Graveside Service for LeEtta Loterbauer will be held Sat, May 20, 2 P.M.at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
DAVIS — Violet Davis, 95, of Bozeman passed away March 3. A Memorial Service will be held May 24, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.
LABOUVIE — Eric Labouvie, 82, of Bozeman passed away Thur, April 27. A Visitation will be held May 25, 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated May 26, 2 P.M. Resurrection University Catholic Parish. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
ROGEL — Funeral Mass for Michael Rogel will be May 26, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish. A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be May 27, 5 to 9 P.M. at the Rialto. His final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
