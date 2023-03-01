Funeral notices

APPLETON — Christine Appleton, 47, of Bozeman, left this world Dec. 14, 2022. Her indelible, loving, and caring spirit will be on display at her Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m at The Pitt Training Facility (3717 Equestrian Lane). Please wear pajamas or athletic wear in honor of Christine. Her happy place was babies and children, so please bring them with you!
WEBB — Zata Gem Webb, 14, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, Jan 22. A Memorial and Celebration of Zata’s Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 3:30 p.m at the Ellen Theatre.
BOWERS — A Celebration of Life for Allan Bowers will be Friday, March 3, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Valley View Golf Club. Please bring your favorite stories of Allan to share.
HANNA — Philip Hanna, 65, of Belgrade passed away Saturday, Dec. 17. A Celebration of Life will be held March 11, 10 a.m.. at First Lutheran Church.
STULL — Edward Stull, 82, of Bozeman passed away Tuesday, Feb 21. No services will be held.
ARMSTRONG — Christopher Armstrong, 63, of Belgrade passed away Wednesday, February 22. No services are planned at this time.
STRADLEY — Roger Stradley, 84, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Feb 20. A Visitation will be held March 3, 5 p.m to 7 p.m at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be held March 4, 2 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church. The Graveside Service will be held March 6, at 10:30 a.m. in Choteau, Montana
BURTON — Susie Burton, 84, of Bozeman passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21. Services are pending.
JOHNSON — Danny Johnson, 40, of Bozeman passed away Friday, Feb. 24. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church. A reception will follow.
HARTSOG — William Hartsog, 82, of Bozeman passed away Monday, Feb, 27. Services will be held this summer.