Funeral notices

APPLETON — Christine Appleton, 47, of Bozeman, left this world Dec. 14, 2022. Her indelible, loving, and caring spirit will be on display at her Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m at The Pitt Training Facility (3717 Equestrian Lane). Please wear pajamas or athletic wear in honor of Christine. Her happy place was babies and children, so please bring them with you!

Tags

Recommended for you