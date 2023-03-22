PURCELL – William “Bill” Purcell, 88, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, March 9. A Memorial Service will be Friday, March 24, 2 P.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church.
DAMON – Kenneth Damon, 76, of West Yellowstone passed away Tuesday, March 14. No services will be held.
LOTERBAUER – LeEtta Loterbauer, 92, of Bozeman passed away Friday, March 17. No services are planned.
MCILHATTAN - Sharon McIlhattan, 79, of Bozeman, passed away Sunday, March 19. Services are pending.
BUCKMASTER – William “Bill” Buckmaster, 74, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, March 16. A Memorial Service will be Monday, March 27, 4:30 P.M. at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center.
WINSLOW - Jeff Winslow, 61, of Bozeman passed away on Monday, March 13. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 22, 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.
RASSLEY – Michael “Ron” Rassley, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, March 19. The Graveside Service will be announced at a later date.
