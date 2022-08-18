NORTON – Chester “C.D.” Norton, 60, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Aug 11. A Memorial Service will be Thur, Aug 18, 2 P.M. at the Manhattan American Legion.

YOUNKIN — A Graveside Service for Charlie & Wilma Younkin will be Sat, Aug 20, 2 P.M. at Meadow View Cemetery.

