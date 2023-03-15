...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total valley snow accumulations 1 to
3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Periods of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
cause a few power outages and some damage to trees branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavy snow will push through the
area this morning, bringing a sudden reduction in visibility and
rapid accumulations. This could cause the morning commute to be
very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Frontal passage with winds of 20 knots or greater.
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
These hazards are expected to occur with the passage of an intense
snow squall and frontal passage around the 8 AM hour Wednesday
morning.
Until 145 PM MDT Wednesday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
LEE – Denny Lee, 84, passed away on Wed, March 8th in Bozeman. Visitation hours will be held from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, Mar 14, at Dokken-Nelson. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Wed, Mar 15, at Pilgrim Congregational Church.
SHIPMAN – A Celebration of Life for Connie Shipman will be held Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 P.M. at the Holiday Inn Express in Belgrade.
PURCELL – Bill Purcell, 88, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, March 9. A Memorial Service will be March 24, 2 P.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church.
VENHUIZEN - John Venhuizen, 72, of Churchill passed away Friday March 10. In lieu of a public viewing the family will be accepting guests Wed, March 15, 5 to 7 P.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be held Thur, March 16, 10 A.M., at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Bethel.
THOMPSON – Myrna Thompson, 82, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, March 11. Private Family Services will be held.