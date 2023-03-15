LEE – Denny Lee, 84, passed away on Wed, March 8th in Bozeman. Visitation hours will be held from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, Mar 14, at Dokken-Nelson. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Wed, Mar 15, at Pilgrim Congregational Church.

SHIPMAN – A Celebration of Life for Connie Shipman will be held Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 P.M. at the Holiday Inn Express in Belgrade.

